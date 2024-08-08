Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
United Fintech Group Limited: Standard Chartered invests in United Fintech to bolster its digital transformation agenda

Standard Chartered joins a suite of other institutional investors in the Digital Transformation platform

LONDON , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Chartered has confirmed its investment in United Fintech Group Limited (United Fintech), a London headquartered neutral Digital Transformation platform which acquires and forms partnerships with fintech companies in the capital markets space, creating a fintech one-stop-shop to innovate with businesses through collaboration with other cutting edge technology providers for the benefit of banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

The investment supports Standard Chartered's ambitions to contribute to the advancement of digital transformation solutions across capital markets, wholesale banking and wealth management, and the broader financial services arena.

As part of the investment Standard Chartered has been granted Board observer rights and subject fulfilment of certain pre-conditions, will be offered a rotational Board seat, enabling it to share existing expertise and contribute to decisions around the platform's strategic direction.

Geoff Kot, Global Head, CIB Business Platforms & PartnershipsatStandard Chartered, said: "We have been impressed by the growth in United Fintech's portfolio of innovative, engineering-led technology companies and share their vision for how technology can transform and disrupt market structure and infrastructure. We look forward to partnering with them as we continue on our journey of digital transformation."

Christian Frahm, CEO and Founder of United Fintech, said: "The investment underscores Standard Chartered's commitment to accelerate digital transformation and highlights their forward-thinking approach to collaborative innovation. As an Asia-focused multinational bank with an expansive footprint in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and Americas, we are thrilled to have them complete our circle of global investors, joining Citi and BNP Paribas, who initially invested in February 2024, as well as Danske Bank, who followed in May."

For further information please contact:

Nicolai Rossen
Head of Group Comms & Press
United Fintech
+45 20729972
rossen@unitedfintech.com

Kate Matthews
Communications Director, Europe
Standard Chartered
+44 20 7885 7899
kate.matthews@sc.com

Note to editors

United Fintech

Founded in 2020, United Fintech is an industry-neutral Digital Transformation Platform where global financial institutions and cutting-edge technology providers come together to unleash their full potential and enable the future of finance. United Fintech remains on the frontier of innovation by acquiring engineering-led fintechs within Capital Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management under a central umbrella. United Fintech has acquired several fintech companies and continues to seek strategic acquisitions that drive digital innovation and offer transformative solutions to enhance the capabilities of financial institutions worldwide. For further information, visit www.unitedfintech.com - follow United Fintech on LinkedIn.

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world's most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 64. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

- United Fintech Group Limited, 8/8/24

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/r/standard-chartered-invests-in-united-fintech-to-bolster-its-digital-transformation-agenda,c4022124

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/scb-uf2,c3323105

SCB-UF2

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/christianfrahm2,c3323109

ChristianFrahm2

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/christianfrahm,c3323108

ChristianFrahm

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/geoffkot,c3323106

GeoffKot

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/scb-uf3,c3323107

SCB-UF3

https://news.cision.com/rossen---company/i/scb-uf,c3323110

SCB-UF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/standard-chartered-invests-in-united-fintech-to-bolster-its-digital-transformation-agenda-302217750.html

