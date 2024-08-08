

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Competition and Markets Authority has found that Barratt's purchase of Redrow Homes raises competition concerns in the local area around a Barratt development in Whitchurch, which includes nearby towns such as Nantwich, Ellesmere and Market Drayton. The CMA said the merger will be referred for an in-depth, Phase 2 investigation unless the companies offer an acceptable undertaking to address the competition concerns. Barratt and Redrow have until 15 August 2024 to offer proposals which address the CMA's concerns.



Joel Bamford, Executive Director for Mergers at the CMA, said: 'Our initial investigation found concerns specifically in one area in and around Whitchurch, the companies now have the opportunity to agree workable solutions which address our concerns rather than move to a more in-depth investigation.'



