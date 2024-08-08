

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Swift'S three concerts in Austria this week have been canceled in the wake of a terror attack threat.



The pop star was scheduled to perform on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Ernst Happel Stadium in capital Vienna as part of her blockbuster Eras tour.



'Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety,' Barracuda Music, the promoter for Swift's concerts in Austria, said in a statement Wednesday.



The organizers promised to refund all tickets within the next 10 working days.



Earlier in the day, Austrian police arrested two people on suspicion of planning attacks inspired by the Islamic State terrorist group targeting high-profile events in Vienna.



Austria's General Director for Public Security, Franz Ruf, said at a news conference that one of them was a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, who they identified as a sympathizer of ISIS.



'From the current standpoint of the investigation we assume that the target of the attack were events in the Vienna region,' he told reporters.



'The two suspects became radicalized via the internet,' according to him.



He said chemical substances were recovered from the teenager's home in Ternitz, lower Austria.



