

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $98.3 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $99.1 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $120.7 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $1.345 billion from $1.380 billion last year.



Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $98.3 Mln. vs. $99.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.345 Bln vs. $1.380 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.33 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $5.2 to $5.6 Bln



