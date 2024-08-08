

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains muted even as markets geared for the weekly data on initial jobless claims from the U.S. Markets also sensed the hawkish tone in the Summary of Opinions released by the Bank of Japan.



The number of people claiming unemployment benefits in the U.S. during the week ended August 3 is seen at 240 thousand versus 249 thousand in the previous week.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are also trading with losses. Asian stock indexes finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion. Crude oil prices declined despite a larger-than-expected decline in inventories in the U.S. Gold also recorded an uptick amidst firm expectations of a Fed rate cut. XRP rallied whereas the broader crypto market remains muted despite the court ruling in the SEC's dispute with Ripple Labs.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,684.90, down 0.20% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,196.10, down 0.07% Germany's DAX at 17,508.95, down 0.57% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,087.30, down 0.97% France's CAC 40 at 7,193.52, down 1.00% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,621.80, down 0.99% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,823.50, down 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,682.00, down 0.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,869.90, up 0.04% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,891.83, up 0.08%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0922, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2685, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 146.24, down 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.6552, up 0.53% USD/CAD at 1.3749, down 0.07% Dollar Index at 103.12, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.922%, down 1.11% Germany at 2.2305%, down 1.87% France at 2.979%, down 1.19% U.K. at 3.9735%, up 0.52% Japan at 0.851%, up 1.79%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $78.03, down 0.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $75.06, down 0.23%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,439.10, up 0.28%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,502.22, down 0.11% Ethereum at $2,438.54, down 3.72% Solana at $154.22, up 0.05% BNB at $489.17, down 1.48% XRP at $0.6143, up 18.51%.



