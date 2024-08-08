

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's trade balance turned to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year, as imports fell faster than exports, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a mere surplus of EUR 0.002 billion in May, versus a deficit of EUR 0.654 billion in the same month last year. With this, Austria's trade balance was positive for the eighth time in a row on a monthly comparison basis.



Exports declined 9.9 percent annually in May, and imports slumped 13.3 percent.



'Austria also had a positive trade balance with the countries that joined the common economic area in the first phase of the EU's eastward enlargement 20 years ago,' Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.



'The Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary are currently among Austria's ten most important trading partners.'



