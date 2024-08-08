

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $162.38 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $58.01 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $415.48 million from $424.43 million last year.



Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $162.38 Mln. vs. $58.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $415.48 Mln vs. $424.43 Mln last year.



