

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Anew Medical, Inc. (WENA) is up over 42% at $1.55. Harrow, Inc. (HROW) is up over 37% at $30.25. Lucas GC Limited (LGCL) is up over 31% at $2.31. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is up over 25% at $23.30. CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is up over 24% at $9.34. Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) is up over 19% at $27.50. Genasys Inc. (GNSS) is up over 17% at $2.97. Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) is up over 16% at $91.51. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is up over 16% at $2.07. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is up over 13% at $15.70. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) is up over 13% at $7.30. Marti Technologies, Inc. (MRT) is up over 13% at $1.67. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is up over 11% at $860.50. Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) is up over 10% at $12.63. Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is up over 8% at $4.45.



In the Red



Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is down over 55% at $3.09. Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) is down over 41% at $1.99. Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is down over 40% at $4.79. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) is down over 33% at $2.69. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is down over 26% at $25.03. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is down over 23% at $28.70. Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) is down over 20% at $10.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is down over 19% at $19.06. Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is down over 18% at $5.60. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is down over 16% at $9.94. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is down over 15% at $4.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is down over 13% at $2.04. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) is down over 9% at $3.09.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX