

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Government has unveiled artificial intelligence projects to improve productivity and public services.



Companies developing artificial intelligence to improve safety on construction sites, reduce time spent repairing the railways and cut emissions across supply chains are among 98 projects set to benefit from £32 million ($40 million) funding that Minister for Digital Government and AI Feryal Clark announced Wednesday.



Projects from Southampton to Birmingham and Northern Ireland will receive funding, involving more than 200 businesses and research organisations spanning a range of sectors including public services, driving efficiencies and reducing administrative tasks.



Among the projects is V-Lab Ltd, which has received funding to further develop software powered by AI to help people train in the construction sector.



Pharmacies that deliver prescriptions across the country are also set to benefit from this new financial support. A project led by Nottingham-based Anteam will see them working alongside retailers and the NHS to improve the efficiency of their deliveries using AI algorithms.



Hack Partners will lead on the development of an autonomous system which can monitor and identify defects on rail infrastructure across the country.



Cambridge-based Monumo will develop improved designs for motors in electric vehicles.



