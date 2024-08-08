

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced more than $26.5 million in planning grants that will fund 28 projects in 18 states to create a pipeline of construction-ready bridge projects across the nation.



'Using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to actively address the backlog of bridges needing repairs, making our roads and highways safer and our supply chains stronger,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will receive $1.9 million for planning studies to evaluate four critical bridges along the Dalton Highway and Koyukuk River to advance safety and state of good repair along this corridor. The bridges are at a heightened risk due to flooding worsened by climate change.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation will receive $2.3 million to develop strategic management plans for seven high priority bridges across the state's Trunk Highway System. The plan will identify activities to improve the condition of the bridges, extend their service life, reduce the number of bridges that deteriorate to poor condition, and reduce the number of miles driven over bridges in poor condition.



The South Carolina Department of Transportation will receive $1.6 million for a Planning and Environmental Linkages study to evaluate the replacement needs for six rural bridges in fair or poor condition along the Interstate 85 corridor in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation. The study will also examine the needs for additional truck parking.



The Biden Administration has so far awarded $7.4 billion in funding from the Bridge Investment Program for 78 projects in 38 states.



