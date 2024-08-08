"Daikin World Air Survey" examines the "Awareness and Cultures Related to Air Conditioners and Air" among 1,200 people in 12 cities around the world

What This Survey Finds

In Houston, approximately 40% of people use air conditioners for 24 hours a day in summer, with an average daily usage of 17.2 hours, the longest among the 12 cities.

"Energy efficiency" is the top priority for purchasing air conditioners in 11 out of 12 cities.

New York stands out as the most environmentally conscious city.

Tokyo, Japan has the highest average set temperature for air conditioners at 79.2?/26.2ºC, while Lagos, Nigeria, has the lowest at 71.4?/21.9ºC.

Daikin Industries, Ltd., a leading global HVAC&R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) manufacturer, has conducted the inaugural "Daikin World Air Survey." It primarily highlights how people in 12 cities worldwide perceive and use air conditioners in their daily lives, exploring the differences and commonalities among these cities. The aim of the survey is to raise awareness of air conditioners and air, which are crucial for maintaining a comfortable and healthy life, among a global audience.

Based on the survey, Daikin calculated the "average number of hours of air conditioner use when spending all day at home in the hottest month of the year." People in Houston were found to use air conditioners the longest with 17.2 hours, and a surprising 41% of Houston residents used them for 24 hours. The cities with the second and third longest hours of use were Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 14.9 hours, and New York at 12.6 hours. It seems to be commonplace for people in the U.S., where central air conditioning systems are widely adopted, to "leave their air conditioners on all the time" rather than turning them on and off frequently.

All Results of the Survey (Internet-based questionnaire);

Survey subjects: 100 people in their 20s to 60s in each city who have air conditioners at home

Subject cities: Houston, New York, Bangkok, Istanbul, Lagos, Madrid, New Delhi, Paris, Riyadh, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Tokyo

About Daikin

Founded in 1924 in Osaka, Japan, Daikin Industries, Ltd is a leading global HVAC&R manufacturer, which now has more than 120 production sites worldwide, operating in 175 countries and regions. Sales in its air conditioning business achieved the global No. 1 position, and net sales of the Daikin Group reached 4 trillion yen in FY2023.

Daikin provides products and services utilizing environmental technologies. Striving to realize "Perfecting the Air", it continues to sincerely grapple with the diverse environments and needs of different countries and regions while contributing to the sustainable spread of air conditioners. For additional information, visit https://www.daikin.com/

