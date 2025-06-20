The new Oterra 115V heat pumps use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and have a heating capacity of 9,000 BTU/h to 12,000 BTU/h. Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has unveiled a new residential heat pump series that allows homeowners to heat and cool a space independently. Dubbed Oterra 115V, the new single-zone system features Daikin inverter technology and the company's new Signa flareless adaptor for "easier" installation and copper pipe connections. "The inverter compressor is the heart of a Daikin system and maximizes energy savings and provides absolute comfort while only ...

