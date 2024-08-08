FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
8 August 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
On 2 August 2021, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") granted 934,274 nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director. Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to these nil-cost options, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2024 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that 934,274 nil-cost options (100%) would vest.
Mr Mangold exercised 934,274 nil-cost options on 7 August 2024. On 7 August 2024, 440,084 Ordinary Shares were sold at 158.87 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. Following exercise of the awards, the balance, 494,190 shares, were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules. On 8 August 2024 Mr Mangold transferred 444,190 shares to his wife, a connected person, at nil cost.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2021, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
See above
£699,161.45
e)
Date of the transaction
7 August 2024 / 8 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nicole Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares from Ryan Mangold
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
444,190
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
8 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market gift
