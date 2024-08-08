FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

8 August 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 2 August 2021, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") granted 934,274 nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director. Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to these nil-cost options, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2024 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that 934,274 nil-cost options (100%) would vest.

Mr Mangold exercised 934,274 nil-cost options on 7 August 2024. On 7 August 2024, 440,084 Ordinary Shares were sold at 158.87 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. Following exercise of the awards, the balance, 494,190 shares, were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules. On 8 August 2024 Mr Mangold transferred 444,190 shares to his wife, a connected person, at nil cost.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2021, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil £1.5887 Nil Nil Options exercised 934,274

Shares sold to cover tax 440,084

Number of shares released 494,190 Number of shares transferred to spouse 444,190

d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price

See above £699,161.45 e) Date of the transaction 7 August 2024 / 8 August 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nicole Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93