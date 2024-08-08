Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
08.08.2024 15:30 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

8 August 2024

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

On 2 August 2021, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") granted 934,274 nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company to Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director. Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to these nil-cost options, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2024 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that 934,274 nil-cost options (100%) would vest.

Mr Mangold exercised 934,274 nil-cost options on 7 August 2024. On 7 August 2024, 440,084 Ordinary Shares were sold at 158.87 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance. Following exercise of the awards, the balance, 494,190 shares, were released to Mr Mangold in accordance with the Plan Rules. On 8 August 2024 Mr Mangold transferred 444,190 shares to his wife, a connected person, at nil cost.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2021, sale of shares to cover tax and transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

£1.5887

Nil

Nil

Options exercised 934,274


Shares sold to cover tax 440,084

Number of shares released 494,190

Number of shares transferred

to spouse 444,190

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


See above

£699,161.45

e)

Date of the transaction

7 August 2024 / 8 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicole Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Wife of Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares from Ryan Mangold

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

444,190

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


444,190

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

8 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market gift

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


