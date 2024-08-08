Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN0Y | ISIN: BMG396372051 | Ticker-Symbol: KT31
Tradegate
08.08.24
15:40 Uhr
10,655 Euro
+0,015
+0,14 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,61510,69517:28
10,62010,70017:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2024 17:10 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its sixth annual ESG Report.

The 2023 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact as well as reporting guidelines for NASDAQ/Euronext stock exchanges.

Peder Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO, comments: "We are proud to present the sixth 2023 ESG report giving comprehensive insight into the environmental, social and governance aspects of Golden Ocean's activities.

We are pleased to report continued improvements on emission reduction with 13.3% reduction on CII emissions compared to the baseline year of 2019, a further improvement compared to the 2022 result of 9.1%.

We are therefore well ahead of the targeted reduction schedule towards 15% by 2026, 30% by 2030 and net zero by 2050."


The ESG report can be found on the Company's website and in the link below.

For further queries, please contact:

Peder Simonsen, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS

Telephone: +47 22 01 73 40

August 8, 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • 2023 Annual ESG Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/912d24fd-858f-4f1e-b33e-7b0fb6c1fbab)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.