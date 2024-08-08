New Hope Network: Newtopia Now Celebrates New Innovations and Emerging Brands

Newtopia Now, New Hope Network's inaugural event for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) community, highlights its commitment to supporting new and innovative brands that are moving the needle for the next generation of CPG. Newtopia Now will be held at the Colorado Convention Center August 25-28, 2024.

With a range of experiences to support new and emerging brands, including product spotlight events, personalized matchmaking and a retail-inspired marketplace to fuel product discovery, Newtopia Now offers a platform for brands and buyers to connect and co-create the next era of purpose-led CPG. Now open to exhibiting brands and attendees is Conscious Connections, New Hope's data-driven platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) designed to connect the ideal brands and products with the right retailers with targeted matchmaking and tailored recommendations.

"It is critical that early-stage brands have strong representation at Newtopia Now because that's what our retailers are seeking at this event. Emerging innovators will get unparalleled access to key investors and buyers who can take their companies to the next level," explains Jessica Rubino, vice president, content at New Hope Network. "Championing new brands is how we diversify the CPG landscape and move the industry forward."

With nearly 25% of brands at Newtopia Now considered new and emerging, these companies are meeting demand as consumer sales of natural, nutritional and organic products grew to more than $302 billion in 2023, according to market research data published in March 2024 by New Hope Network.

Innovative, new companies exhibiting at Newtopia Now are establishing the future standards of the CPG industry, such as Colorado-based pet treat company Winnie Lou, which makes products with real whole food ingredients that are locally and sustainably sourced. Chocolate brand Antidote Chocolate is capitalizing on recent consumer preferences for snacks with health benefits, creating antioxidant-rich chocolate bars with real chunks of fruit and spices. Funky Mello, a plant-based whipped dessert dip, is revolutionizing the dessert space with chickpeas and other real, non-GMO ingredients free from common allergens.

Delisa Harper, co-founder, Funky Mello, exhibiting brand at Newtopia Now, explains: "At Newtopia Now, our goal is to expand our presence in distribution channels from the Pacific to Southern regions and increase brand awareness among customers in these areas.... Making a lasting impression and building valuable relationships are key to maximizing the opportunities presented by the show. Cultivating these connections can significantly enhance your brand's growth and visibility."

Service providers including venture capital firms and angel investors will also be at Newtopia Now, scouting inventive CPG start-ups and entrepreneurs to invest in and scale.

Darren Viscount, Senior Natural Living Category Manager, Bristol Farms, states: "Our goal at Newtopia Now is to foster closer relationships with brands we meet at the event. At Newtopia Now I get to talk directly with founders, CEOs, product developers and other brand leaders and speak with them about how they will support our stores, our teams and our customers. It is valuable to me in building community on a business and personal level. With Newtopia Now structured as a more intimate event, we hope to get more one-on-one time with the vendors and find brands to cultivate and nourish from the ground up."

Notable retailers attending Newtopia Now include Sprouts Farmers Market, Ulta Beauty, Target, Costco and Walmart, in addition to independent retailers such as Dorothy Lane Market, Eastside Food Co-op, Fresh Thyme Market and more.

Registration is still open for attendees and members of the media. To learn more, visit newtopianow.com .

