New Hope Network: Industry Leaders and Cutting-Edge Health and Wellness Education Take Center Stage at Newtopia Now 2025

Influential retailers signed on to attend include Albertsons, Home Goods, Instacart, Kroger, Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, 7-Eleven and many more.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2025 / Newtopia Now , the event destination connecting buyers and investors with innovative brands in the conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announces an exceptional lineup of keynotes, comprehensive educational sessions and valuable networking opportunities for its second edition, taking place Aug. 20-22, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The three-day event will bring together industry leaders, innovators and conscious consumers in the sustainable CPG space, continuing to build on the success of its inaugural gathering.

Nearly 45% of signed-on brands are first-time exhibitors at any trade show, underscoring the vital platform Newtopia Now provides for emerging brands looking to break into retailer markets and gain crucial industry visibility. Brands on the show floor will appear in three distinct mission-driven neighborhoods designed to facilitate product discovery: Thrive, highlighting the latest innovations that shape the future of human health; Glow, showcasing natural beauty and holistic wellness solutions; and Regenerate, spotlighting the products and business models making a positive environmental impact.??

The event will feature groundbreaking keynote presentations from industry pioneers. Dr. Gabrielle Lyon will deliver an opening expo keynote on Aug. 21 challenging conventional health wisdom with her "Muscle-Centric Medicine®" approach. The presentation will inspire attendees to think beyond traditional lifespan metrics, offering compelling insights into how the CPG industry can leverage research around protein and self-care to support consumers on their health journeys. With protein being one of the CPG industry's most notable trends, this keynote empowers industry leaders to make it more than a fad.

Michael Costello, CEO of retail giant GNC, will present a strategic keynote on Aug. 22 providing emerging brands with crucial insights on succeeding in today's dynamic market landscape. Costello's presentation will deliver actionable guidance on building sustainable retail relationships and leveraging scientific evidence and consumer demand to drive strategic decision-making.

"Newtopia Now is returning more impactful and interactive than ever while maintaining the accessible, discovery-focused experience that attendees crave," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition, Informa Markets North America. "This event represents our commitment to fostering meaningful connections that drive the conscious CPG industry forward."

Newtopia Now will commence the week on Aug. 20 with a series of immersive community experiences designed to foster networking and engagement at unique offsite locations. The Women in CPG Luncheon returns for its second year at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, celebrating female leaders and entrepreneurs shaping the future of CPG. Mental health advocate Jenn DeWall will anchor the luncheon with an inspiring keynote on embracing vulnerability and building strong support networks.

Additional offsite experiences include a guided tour with expert herbalists at the Denver Botanic Gardens to learn about the medicinal, nutritional and cultural significance of key plant species in collaboration with the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), as well as a community give-back experience, in partnership with We Don't Waste,?assembling grocery bags filled with non-perishable food and essential household items for families in need.

The Conscious Beauty and Wellness Pitch Event Presented by Giannuzzi Lewendon will showcase innovative up-and-coming brands presenting to a panel of industry leaders, investors, retailers and CPG executives, creating opportunities for growth investment and strategic partnerships.

As consumer demand for transparent, sustainable and health-focused products continues to accelerate, Newtopia Now provides the essential platform for retail and CPG leaders to access visionary keynote speakers, targeted educational sessions and a carefully curated expo floor of health and nutrition brands to drive positive change in the marketplace. Visit www.newtopianow.com to view the full event agenda.

To learn more about Newtopia Now and register to attend, visit? www.newtopianow.com .

About Newtopia Now

Newtopia Now is the destination for product innovation, offering untethered experiences that connect CPG brands with buyers, investors and experts to drive growth in the natural and organic market, organized by New Hope Network, a division of Informa Markets. This innovative B2B trade show reimagines the traditional exhibition experience by focusing on connection, community and purpose-driven business. The event brings together brands, retail buyers and industry professionals to co-create the next era of purpose-led CPG and retail through deeper levels of engagement, with curated meeting opportunities, interactive content and networking sessions alongside the latest innovations in natural and organic products. To learn more, visit? www.newtopianow.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

