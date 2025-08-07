New Hope Network: Integrated Discovery and Market Verification Tools Set CPG Industry Standard at Newtopia Now

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Newtopia Now , the premier event in the Informa Markets Health and Nutrition portfolio connecting CPG industry leaders, diverse brands and purpose-driven buyers, returns to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver on August 20-22, 2025. Far more than a traditional trade show, Newtopia Now supports a comprehensive ecosystem that extends beyond the three-day gathering. It provides year-round growth opportunities through powerful digital platforms designed specifically for the natural and organic marketplace.

With the natural, organic and functional products industry projected to reach $343 billion in sales in 2025 , according to New Hope Network, Newtopia Now delivers essential competitive advantages through two integrated platforms: Beacon Discovery and MarketReady Verified. These tools create a seamless connection between innovative brands seeking retail expansion and retailers and investors searching for products that meet their customers' evolving demands.

"Newtopia Now bridges the gap between innovative brands and forward-thinking retailers through our integrated digital and live platforms," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition, Informa Markets North America. "Our comprehensive ecosystem combines powerful in-person networking with year-round digital tools like MarketReady Insights and Beacon Discovery, giving brands the resources to scale through retail channels while enabling retailers to efficiently discover products that align with their customers' values and preferences."

Beacon, an advanced brand-retailer matching and smart discovery platform, contains detailed data on thousands of brands and over 26,000 products, enabling highly customized searches based on more than 100 filters including sustainability impact estimates from HowGood to identify products based on categories, trends, attributes, certifications, ingredients, regional availability and distributor networks. The platform seamlessly integrates with the Newtopia Now event app, allowing buyers to create personalized exhibitor lists to maximize productivity during the event.

Complementing that program, the MarketReady Verified program addresses the industry's growing demand for transparency and compliance. This verification system ensures products meet rigorous Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeling requirements. This verification helps compliant products reach retail shelves faster, while giving retailers confidence in their purchasing decisions.

Informa Markets Health & Nutrition is enhancing the Beacon Discovery platform through strategic partnerships that extend its capabilities beyond product discovery into commerce. Through a new integration with Satellite, exhibitors at upcoming events including Newtopia Now and Natural Products Expo West can connect their Satellite Dynamic Sell Sheets directly to their Beacon product pages, enabling buyers to access comprehensive product information with just one click.

This enhancement, alongside a pilot collaboration with Specialty Food Partners (SFP) to leverage their marketplace infrastructure, creates a seamless path from discovery to purchase for emerging brands connecting with retailers and distributors. These initiatives demonstrate a commitment to creating exceptional value for exhibitors, while streamlining the discovery and purchasing process across our premier industry events.

Beacon Discovery and MarketReady Verified are particularly valuable at Newtopia Now 2025, which showcases an exceptional lineup of exhibitors, with over 40% representing new and emerging brands launching the next generation of purpose-led products. This robust representation of fresh market entrants complements established category leaders, creating an unparalleled opportunity for buyers to discover breakthrough products alongside trusted industry names including Daiya Foods, TÖST, Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn and Arya International LLC. The quality and diversity of exhibiting brands reflect Newtopia Now's position as the premier destination for natural product innovation.

Newtopia Now attracts retail buyers from across the industry from national chains like Walmart, Kroger and Costco Wholesale to natural retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Thrive Market. The event also brings in e-commerce platforms like Hungryroot, regional retailers including Better Health Market and independents such as Mountain Mama Natural Foods, creating a concentration of decision-makers from across North America.

"Whether emerging brands ready to scale, established players looking to innovate or retailers searching for the next market-moving products, Newtopia Now provides the connections, insights and tools necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape," added Cullins.

Brands looking to accelerate retail presence and retailers seeking tomorrow's breakthrough products are encouraged to participate in this year's transformative event.

For more information on Beacon Discovery, visit www.beacon.newhope.com.

To register for Newtopia Now or explore exhibition opportunities, visit www.newtopianow.com .

About Newtopia Now

Newtopia Now is a groundbreaking health and wellness event for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, organized by New Hope Network, a division of Informa Markets. This innovative B2B trade show reimagines the traditional exhibition experience by focusing on connection, community, and purpose-driven business. The event brings together brands, retail buyers, and industry professionals to co-create the next era of purpose-led CPG and retail through deeper levels of engagement, with curated matchmaking opportunities, interactive content, and networking sessions alongside the latest innovations in natural and organic products. To learn more, visit www.newtopianow.com .

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

