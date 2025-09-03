New Hope Network: Newtopia Now Unites CPG Community for Growth, Conscious Connection and Innovation

Second annual event spotlights natural product industry changemakers transforming the landscape and cultivating deep-rooted connections that drive sustainable transformation.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / Newtopia Now cemented its status as the premier destination for natural product innovation during its triumphant second edition, which concluded August 22. The event featured comprehensive education sessions and standout products across multiple categories, including food, beverage, supplements, personal care, lifestyle and beauty. The showcase united an impressive assembly of over 480 natural, organic, and purpose-driven brands in a powerful convergence with key retailers, strategic investors, and influential industry voices. This landmark three-day gathering firmly established itself as the indispensable launchpad where emerging visionaries and established pioneers in the conscious consumer packaged goods (CPG) landscape forge meaningful connections, discover breakthrough opportunities, and collectively shape the future of sustainable commerce.

The expo floor featured three distinct neighborhoods that allowed for authentic interactions and purposeful discovery: Thrive, exploring the future of human health; Regenerate, championing sustainability and environmental impact; and?Glow, featuring conscious beauty and holistic wellness. Standout brands exhibiting at Newtopia Now included personal care giant Dr. Bronner's, menstrual care company Pixie, frozen Greek yogurt Chara and Colorado-based organic beverage maker Sati Soda.

"The energy at Newtopia Now was infectious and reveals how events centered around nurturing authentic relationships and building meaningful connections create a transformative and productive experience for all participants across the value chain," remarks Jeff D'Entremont, Senior Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "Through strategic planning and curated experiences, Newtopia Now is solidified as an environment where meaningful business can flourish alongside purposeful sector advancement."

The highly anticipated Conscious Beauty and Wellness Pitch hosted 11 innovative beauty, wellness and supplement brands competing for the chance to win $10,000 and a free nomination for Natural Product Expo West's coveted 2026 NEXTY Awards, which recognize the most progressive and inspiring natural and organic products. Collagen-infused frozen cottage cheese ice cream brand Smearcase claimed the top prize, revealing adaptive ways brands are responding to consumer demand for protein-rich options that preserve both taste and nutritional value.

Carefully curated content sessions at Newtopia Now hosted industry leaders to address the future of natural products and conscious consumerism. Topics ranged from retail perspectives on innovation and values-based merchandising to content creation and funding strategies and explored solutions to the most pressing issues facing the CPG products industry today. Keynote speaker Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, founder of Muscle-Centric Medicine, delivered insights on the future of women's health, protein and resilience, while GNC CEO Michael Costello's keynote presentation on the final day of Newtopia Now provided actionable guidance on building meaningful retail relationships.

Community experiences took place the day before the expo hall opened, demonstrating Newtopia Now's commitment to an authentic, value-driven approach and creating meaningful connections among attending professionals in an informal setting. In partnership with We Don't Waste, participants assembled grocery bags filled with non-perishable food and household essentials for families in need.?Visits to the Denver Botanic Gardens immersed attendees in nature with guided tours conducted by expert herbalists and informational materials provided by the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA). The Women in CPG lunch celebrated female leaders in the CPG industry, featuring an inspiring keynote from mental health advocate Jenn DeWall on the importance of authenticity in leadership and a panel of industry experts that engaged the attendees around their career journeys, network-building approaches and the power of collaboration.

"Newtopia Now is amazing! I have probably had 101 conversations in the last hour. I am meeting so many cool retailers, distributors, agencies - this is the best networking I've ever done. It's incredible. We will be back next year," exclaims Harry McKee Jr., founder, Vitastars.

Newtopia Now will return to Denver August 19-21, 2026. To stay up to date on event news and updates, visit www.newtopianow.com .

About Newtopia Now

Newtopia Now is a groundbreaking health and wellness event for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry, organized by New Hope Network, a division of Informa Markets. This innovative B2B trade show reimagines the traditional exhibition experience by focusing on connection, community, and purpose-driven business. The event brings together brands, retail buyers, and industry professionals to co-create the next era of purpose-led CPG and retail through deeper levels of engagement, with curated meeting opportunities, interactive content, and networking sessions alongside the latest innovations in natural and organic products. To learn more, visit?www.newtopianow.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit? www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

New Hope Network Public Relations

pr@newhope.com SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/newtopia-now-unites-cpg-community-for-growth-conscious-connection-and-1068302