

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced nearly $85 million across four heat pump manufacturers to accelerate the manufacturing of electric heat pumps, heat pump hot water heaters, and heat pump components at five factories in New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Rhode Island.



The selected projects are the second round of awards from DOE's authorization, invoked by President Biden using emergency authority on the basis of climate change, to utilize the Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase domestic production of five key clean energy technologies, including electric heat pumps.



The projects, administered by DOE's Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), would collectively create over 500 high-quality, good-paying jobs, including 220 jobs in disadvantaged communities.



The DPA investments would increase American manufacturing of heat pump technologies, which provide efficient space heating and cooling and water heating for homes, schools, and commercial and industrial uses.



The awards will also increase the number of compressors produced on U.S. soil, which are typically manufactured in Europe and Asia, making it easier for domestic manufacturers to use these key components in American-made heat pumps.



Together these investments will allow for U.S. manufacturing of an additional 155,000 residential heat pumps, 440,000 residential heat pump water heaters, 2,000 school heat pumps, and 20,000 large heat pump compressors each year, according to the Department of Energy.



