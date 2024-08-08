

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market languished in negative territory right through the day's session on Thursday as investors chose to take some profits at several counters, but recovered most of the lost ground as a few frontline stocks found some support in late afternoon trades.



The benchmark SMI, which tumbled to 11,642.77 around mid morning, ended down 15.75 points or 0.13% at 11,827.43.



Sandoz Group shares ended down 2.2% after reporting a 36% fall in first-half net income. The company reported a net income of $484 million for the first half, missing analysts' estimates by 5%.



Zurich Insurance Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, SIG Group, Novartis, Lonza Group, Logitech International and Sika ended down 0.5 to 1.25%.



Strauamann Holding gained nearly 1%. Swiss Re, ABB, Roche GS, Richemont and Sonova ended higher by 0.4 to 0.6%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX