

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health confirmed that a beaver has tested positive for rabies.



It was captured after being observed at the Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Red Hook on August 6.



'Residents and visitors enjoying Tivoli Bay for paddleboarding and other activities should be aware of their surroundings and be cautious for any wildlife acting aggressively,' the Dutchess County Government or DCG advised on its Facebook page.



Rabies is a viral disease that infects the central nervous system of all mammals, leading to brain disease and eventually death.



According to the DCG, 'the virus is typically transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal via bites or scratches. Immediate medical attention following potential exposure is crucial to prevent the onset of symptoms.'



Rabies is mostly found in wild animals like bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, as per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.



'DBCH reminds residents not to approach non-domesticated animals. If residents see an animal acting strangely, or if they, their pet or someone they know gets bitten by, or has an open wound exposed to the saliva or nervous tissue of a domestic or wild animal, call DBCH immediately', the DCG stated.



