

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In response to allegations that healthcare providers have overlooked the discomfort and pain associated with intrauterine device (IUD) insertion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidelines aimed at addressing these concerns.



Previously, the CDC's recommendations touched on pain management during IUD insertion, but Dr. Eve Espey, chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the University of New Mexico, believes the new guidelines place a much greater emphasis on the experiences and preferences of patients. 'I think it is a significant change,' she stated. 'The guidance on this topic has gone from a more provider-centered focus to a more patient-centered focus.'



Espey noted that anxiety over potential pain could deter women from considering this safe and effective contraceptive option. Historically, women have been prescribed over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen, despite evidence indicating that these are ineffective for pain related to IUD insertion. While some women receive lidocaine injections in the cervix, the results can vary, and local anesthetics are rarely offered.



Research has shown that many doctors underestimate the pain involved; for instance, a study involving 200 women revealed that while the average pain rating was around 65 out of 100, most physicians estimated it at only 35.



The CDC's revised guidance emphasizes that: healthcare providers should discuss pain management strategies with patients prior to the procedure; pain management should involve shared decision-making, prioritizing the individual preferences and concerns of patients; and a wider array of pain relief options should be accessible during the procedure, including anesthetic gels, creams, and sprays in addition to lidocaine injections.



'When considering patient pain, it is important to recognize that the experience of pain is individualized and might be influenced by previous experiences including trauma and mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety,' according to the CDC's guidance.



