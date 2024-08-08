

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) revealed Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$52.36 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$51.22 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $23.49 million from $20.50 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



