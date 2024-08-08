

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$23.60 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$42.82 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blend Labs, Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$5.56 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $40.48 million from $42.82 million last year.



Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$23.60 Mln. vs. -$42.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.09 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $40.48 Mln vs. $42.82 Mln last year.



