

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.614 billion, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $1.045 billion, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $6.954 billion from $6.599 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



