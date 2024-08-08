

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $386 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $385 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $469 million or $3.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.558 billion from $3.358 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



