

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at Euro59.694 million, or Euro0.48 per share. This compares with Euro65.953 million, or Euro0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to Euro1.474 billion from Euro1.509 billion last year.



Bechtle AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro59.694 Mln. vs. Euro65.953 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro0.48 vs. Euro0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro1.474 Bln vs. Euro1.509 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX