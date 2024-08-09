Das Instrument T5O DE000A0KFRJ1 BIOXXMED AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2024

The instrument T5O DE000A0KFRJ1 BIOXXMED AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2024



Das Instrument A3Y AU000000ATC9 ALTECH BATTERIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.08.2024

The instrument A3Y AU000000ATC9 ALTECH BATTERIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 12.08.2024