

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output continued its downward trend in June, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 4.9 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.4 percent decrease in May. Moreover, this was the steepest fall in three months. Production has been falling since July 2023.



Among sectors, the industry for repair and installation of machines declined the most by 46.2 percent, followed by the transport segment with a 17.3 percent slump.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased by 0.8 percent in June.



Producers in industry were slightly more pessimistic in July than in June, as they were more negative about stocks of finished products.



