

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCF.PK), a tyre and rubber products manufacturing company, Friday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 276.866 billion yen for the first half, higher than 244.477 billion yen in the same period a year ago.



Profit from continuing operations increased to 203.109 billion or 290.5 yen per share from 186.306 billion yen or 267.47 yen per share last year.



Net income including discontinued operations was 199.082 billion yen or 290.44 yen per share, up from 182.643 billion yen or 266.51 yen per share a year ago.



Operating profit increased to 280.419 billion yen from 250.620 billion yen last year.



Revenue for the period grew to 2,176.773 billion yen from 2,101.706 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects full-year net profit to increase 1.4 percent to 336 billion yen. Basic earnings per share is expected at 490.70 yen per share. Bridgestone also sees revenue from continuing operations to grow 2.2 percent to 4,410 billion for the full year.



