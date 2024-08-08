NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Loop Media, Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol LPTV - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low selling price of the common stock.

The Company has a right to a review of the staff's determination to delist the common stock by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Loop Media Investor Contact

ir@loop.tv



NYSE Contact:

NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com