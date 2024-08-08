HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) ("TransAct" or the "Company"), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today reported preliminary results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

" We are pleased with our results for the quarter, highlighted by 1,476 new terminals sold in the quarter, sequential FST recurring revenue growth, and thirteen new logos added to our BOHA! platform in the quarter," said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. " Our continued focus on cost control is also yielding results, with our latest measures expected to save approximately $2 million on an annualized basis, which we anticipate seeing the full effect of beginning in the third quarter 2024. Our initiatives aimed at streamlining the organization and increasing our sales efficiency are producing positive changes at TransAct and we are continuing to work diligently towards our goals."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net Sales : Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $11.6 million, up 9% sequentially, but down 42% compared to $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, largely as a result of the expected market dynamics and normalizing demand for our Casino and Gaming printers.

: Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $11.6 million, up 9% sequentially, but down 42% compared to $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, largely as a result of the expected market dynamics and normalizing demand for our Casino and Gaming printers. FST Recurring Revenue : FST recurring revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.8 million, which was up 15% sequentially, and up 12% compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

: FST recurring revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.8 million, which was up 15% sequentially, and up 12% compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gross Profit : Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.1 million, resulting in gross margin of 52.7%, compared to gross profit of $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, which delivered a 54.5% gross margin.

: Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $6.1 million, resulting in gross margin of 52.7%, compared to gross profit of $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, which delivered a 54.5% gross margin. Operating (loss) income: Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(438) thousand, compared to an operating loss of $(1.3) million for the first quarter of 2024 and operating income of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(438) thousand, compared to an operating loss of $(1.3) million for the first quarter of 2024 and operating income of $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net (loss) income: Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(319) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, based on 10.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $(1.0) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, and net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $765 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share, based on 10.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(319) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, based on 10.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $(1.0) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, and net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $765 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share, based on 10.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding. Adjusted net (loss) income: Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(319) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the comparable 2023 period was $2.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

Adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(319) thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share. Adjusted net income for the comparable 2023 period was $2.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. EBITDA: EBITDA was negative $190 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to negative $966 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

EBITDA was negative $190 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to negative $966 thousand for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $89 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to negative $701 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, and $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Updated 2024 Financial Outlook

Total Net Sales : The Company currently expects full year 2024 total net sales of between $45 million and $50 million.

: The Company currently expects full year 2024 total net sales of between $45 million and $50 million. Total Adjusted EBITDA: The Company expects full year 2024 total adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $1 million and negative $2 million, up from the previously anticipated range of negative $2.5 million to negative $3.5 million.

Our outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future. If one or more of the currently unavailable items is applicable, some items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to GAAP reported results.

Strategic Business Review

The Company continues to actively assess strategic alternatives with the assistance of Roth Capital Partners, LLC, the Company's advisor while continuing to pursue its business growth and development initiatives on a parallel track. The Company has engaged with a number of outside parties since the previous update in June and is in various stages of discussion with such outside parties. The Company is committed to pursuing an optimal outcome for all its stakeholders and maximizing shareholder value.

2024 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

TransAct is hosting a conference call and webcast today, August 8, 2024, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's preliminary second quarter 2024 results and other matters. Both the call and the webcast are open to the general public. The conference call number is 877-704-4453 and the conference ID number is 13747979. Please call ten minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected.

Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select "Company" followed by "Investor Relations," then select "News & Events" followed by "Events & Presentations"). Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TransAct is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that these measures are helpful to investors and others in assessing the ongoing nature of what the Company's management views as TransAct's core operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide the Company with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to an investor evaluating the Company's operating performance because these measures are: (i) widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that do not reflect the Company's ongoing operations and are excluded from the calculation of such measures; (ii) used as financial measurements by lenders and other parties to evaluate creditworthiness; and (iii) used by the Company's management for various purposes including strategic planning and forecasting and assessing financial performance. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share provide the Company with an understanding of the results of the primary operations of the business by excluding the effects of special items (for example, the $1.5 million severance charge related to the resignation of the Company's former CEO in the second quarter of 2023) that do not reflect the ordinary earnings of the Company's operations. The Company uses these measures to evaluate period-over-period operating performance because the Company believes this provides a more comparable measure of the Company's continuing business, as these measures adjust for the special items that are not reflective of the normal results of the business. The presentation of this non-GAAP information is not considered superior to or a substitute for, and should be read in conjunction with, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before net interest income (expense), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before net interest income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization and is adjusted for (1) share-based compensation, (2) the $1.5 million severance charge related to the resignation of the Company's former CEO in the second quarter of 2023 and (3) any other items, when they occur, that we believe do not reflect the ordinary earnings of the Company's ongoing business. The Company adjusts EBITDA for share-based compensation because the Company considers share-based compensation to be a non-cash expense similar to depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found attached to this release.

Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as net (loss) income adjusted for the $1.5 million severance charge related to the resignation of the Company's former CEO in the second quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found attached to this release.

Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share is defined as adjusted net (loss) income divided by diluted shares outstanding. A reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share to net (loss) income per diluted share, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found attached to this release.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL®, Epic and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.9 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

©2024 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved. TransAct®, BOHA!, AccuDate, Epic Edge®, EPICENTRAL® and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

The Company has prepared the preliminary financial information set forth below on a materially consistent basis with its historical financial information and in good faith based upon its internal reporting as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. This financial information is preliminary and is thus inherently uncertain and subject to change as the Company finalizes its financial results and related review for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. During the course of the preparation of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company may identify items that could cause its final reported results to be materially different from the preliminary financial information set forth above. As a result, there can be no assurance that the Company's final results for this period will not differ from the preliminary financial information.

This preliminary financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this preliminary financial information is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent current views about possible future events and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may"", "will", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "project", "plan", "predict", "design" or "continue", or the negative thereof, or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In the event that one or more of such risks or uncertainties materialize, or one or more underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the adverse effects of current economic conditions on our business, operations, financial condition, results of operations and capital resources; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or delivery of inventory or other supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; the Russia/Ukraine and Middle East conflicts; inadequate manufacturing capacity or a shortfall or excess of inventory as a result of difficulty in predicting manufacturing requirements due to volatile economic conditions; price increases or decreased availability of third party component parts or raw materials at reasonable prices; our ability to successfully develop new products that garner customer acceptance and generate sales, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition; our reliance on an unrelated third party to develop, maintain and host certain web-based food service application software and develop and maintain selected components of our downloadable software applications pursuant to a non-exclusive license agreement, and the risk that interruptions in our relationship with that third party could materially impair our ability to provide services to our food service technology customers on a timely basis or at all and could require substantial expenditures to find or develop alternative software products; our ability to successfully grow our business in the food service technology market; risks associated with the pursuit of strategic initiatives and business growth; our dependence on contract manufacturers for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; our dependence on significant suppliers; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; price wars, supply chain disruptions or other significant pricing pressures affecting the Company's products in the United States or abroad; increased product costs or reduced customer demand for our products due to changes in U.S. policy that may result in trade wars or tariffs; political and policy uncertainties with the approach of the U.S. presidential election; our ability to protect intellectual property; exchange rate fluctuations; the availability of needed financing on acceptable terms or at all; volatility of, and decreases in, trading prices of our common stock; and other risk factors identified and discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors, except where we are expressly required to do so by applicable law.

- Financial tables follow-

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Preliminary and Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $11,599 $19,906 $22,286 $42,176 Cost of sales 5,489 9,048 10,552 19,063 Gross profit 6,110 10,858 11,734 23,113 Operating expenses: Engineering, design and product development 1,799 2,505 3,765 4,774 Selling and marketing 2,197 2,684 4,280 5,441 General and administrative 2,552 4,445 5,428 7,861 6,548 9,634 13,473 18,076 Operating (loss) income (438) 1,224 (1,739) 5,037 Interest and other income (expense): Interest, net 26 (68) 74 (134) Other, net 7 - (53) 21 33 (68) 21 (113) (Loss) income before income taxes (405) 1,156 (1,718) 4,924 Income tax benefit (expense) 86 (391) 363 (1,020) Net (loss) income $(319) $765 $(1,355) $3,904 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $(0.03) $0.08 $(0.14) $0.39 Diluted $(0.03) $0.08 $(0.14) $0.39 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 9,997 9,956 9,985 9,943 Diluted 9,997 10,017 9,985 10,016

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - SALES BY MARKET: (Preliminary and Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Food service technology $4,178 $3,895 $7,478 $7,353 POS automation 1,151 1,904 1,802 3,701 Casino and gaming 5,359 12,172 11,055 27,983 TransAct Services Group 911 1,935 1,951 3,139 Total net sales $11,599 $19,906 $22,286 $42,176

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Preliminary and Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $11,134 $12,321 Accounts receivable, net 6,738 9,824 Inventories 17,636 17,759 Prepaid income taxes 711 322 Other current assets 800 773 Total current assets 37,019 40,999 Fixed assets, net 2,132 2,421 Right-of-use assets 1,605 1,602 Goodwill 2,621 2,621 Deferred tax assets 6,875 6,304 Intangible assets, net 13 88 Other assets 99 163 13,345 13,199 Total assets $50,364 $54,198 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Revolving loan payable $2,250 $2,250 Accounts payable 3,043 4,431 Accrued liabilities 3,651 4,947 Lease liabilities 942 929 Deferred revenue 836 1,079 Total current liabilities 10,722 13,636 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 198 209 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 701 720 Other liabilities 215 219 1,114 1,148 Total liabilities 11,836 14,784 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 140 140 Additional paid-in capital 57,528 57,055 Retained earnings 13,023 14,378 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (53) (49) Treasury stock, at cost (32,110) (32,110) Total shareholders' equity 38,528 39,414 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $50,364 $54,198

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Preliminary and Unaudited, thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share data)

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Reported Adjustments(1) Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating expenses $6,548 $- $6,548 % of net sales 56.5 % 56.5 % Operating loss (438 ) - (438 ) % of net sales (3.8 )% (3.8 )% Interest and other income 33 - 33 Loss before income taxes (405 ) - (405 ) Income tax benefit 86 - 86 Net loss (319 ) - (319 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $(0.03 ) $- $(0.03 ) Diluted $(0.03 ) $- $(0.03 ) (1) No adjustments.

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Reported Adjustments(2) Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating expenses $9,634 $(1,461 ) $8,173 % of net sales 48.4 % 41.1 % Operating income 1,224 1,461 2,685 % of net sales 6.1 % 13.5 % Interest and other expense (68 ) - (68 ) Income before income taxes 1,156 1,461 2,617 Income tax (expense) (391 ) (70 ) (461 ) Net income 765 1,391 2,156 Net income per common share: Basic $0.08 $0.14 $0.22 Diluted $0.08 $0.14 $0.22 (2) Adjustment includes a severance charge of $1,461 incurred in April 2023 related to the resignation of the Company's former CEO.

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Preliminary and Unaudited, thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2024 Reported Adjustments(3) Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating expenses $13,473 $- $13,473 % of net sales 60.5 % 60.5 % Operating loss (1,739 ) - (1,739 ) % of net sales (7.8 )% (7.8 )% Interest and other income 21 - 21 Loss before income taxes (1,718 ) - (1,718 ) Income tax benefit 363 - 363 Net loss (1,355 ) - (1,355 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $(0.14 ) $- $(0.14 ) Diluted $(0.14 ) $- $(0.14 ) (3) No adjustments.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Reported Adjustments(4) Adjusted Non-GAAP Operating expenses $18,076 $(1,461 ) $16,615 % of net sales 42.9 % 39.4 % Operating income 5,037 1,461 6,498 % of net sales 11.9 % 15.4 % Interest and other expense (113 ) - (113 ) Income before income taxes 4,924 1,461 6,385 Income tax (expense) (1,020 ) (70 ) (1,090 ) Net income 3,904 1,391 5,295 Net income per common share: Basic $0.39 $0.14 $0.53 Diluted $0.39 $0.14 $0.53 (4) Adjustment includes a severance charge of $1,461 incurred in April 2023 related to the resignation of the Company's former CEO.

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Preliminary and Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Net (loss) income $(319) $765 $(1,355) $3,904 Interest (income) expense, net (26) 68 (74) 134 Income tax (benefit) expense (86) 391 (363) 1,020 Depreciation and amortization 241 370 636 722 EBITDA (190) 1,594 (1,156) 5,780 Share-based compensation expense 279 120 544 398 Severance charge related to resignation of the Company's' former CEO - 1,461 - 1,461 Adjusted EBITDA $89 $3,175 $(612) $7,639

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Ryan Gardella

ICR, Inc.

Ryan.Gardella@icrinc.com