Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $335.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 11.5% year-over-year.

Gross margin of 20.4% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.7 percentage points year-over-year; Non-GAAP gross margin of 21.8% in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.4 percentage points year-over-year.

Operating loss of $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement of $31.3 million year-over-year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement of $22.7 million year-over-year.

Strengthened our balance sheet through the issuance of 3% convertible green notes.

Announced agreement with CoreWeave, a leader in AI, to power the high-performance data center owned by Chirisa Technology Parks located in Volo, Illinois.

Silicon Valley Power received municipal approval to enter into an agreement using Bloom fuel cells to power 20-megawatts of AWS data centers in Santa Clara, CA.

KR Sridhar, CEO of Bloom Energy, said, "It is now widely understood that demand for electricity is expected to far exceed available supply through the grid. It is presenting Bloom with a huge opportunity. We are seeing high levels of commercial interest in our products and solutions. We continue to execute well, advance our technology and build out our team for future growth."

Dan Berenbaum, CFO of Bloom Energy, added, "We delivered record revenue and non-GAAP profitability for a second quarter and strengthened our balance sheet through the issuance of our 3% convertible green notes. We are confident in our commercial pipeline, and we are reaffirming our prior 2024 financial guidance."

Summary of Key Financial Metrics

Summary of GAAP Profit and Loss Statements ($000), except EPS data Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 Revenue 335,767 235,298 301,095 Cost of Revenue 267,245 197,222 244,745 Gross Profit 68,522 38,076 56,350 Gross Margin 20.4 % 16.2 % 18.7 % Operating Expenses 91,650 87,093 110,806 Operating Loss (23,128 ) (49,017 ) (54,456 ) Operating Margin (6.9 )% (20.8 )% (18.1 )% Non-operating Expenses 38,659 8,507 11,607 Net Loss to Common Stockholders (61,787 ) (57,524 ) (66,061 ) GAAP EPS, Basic and Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.32 )

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information1 ($000), except EPS data Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 Revenue 335,767 235,298 301,095 Cost of Revenue 262,611 194,071 239,678 Gross Profit 73,156 41,226 61,418 Gross Margin 21.8 % 17.5 % 20.4 % Operating Expenses 76,344 71,962 87,357 Operating Loss (3,188 ) (30,736 ) (25,939 ) Operating Margin (0.9 )% (13.1 )% (8.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA 10,219 (18,218 ) (8,421 ) Non-GAAP EPS, Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 )

(1) A detailed reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release

Outlook

Bloom reaffirms outlook for the full-year 2024:

• Revenue: $1.4 - $1.6B • Non-GAAP Gross Margin: ~28% • Non-GAAP Operating Income: $75 - $100M

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Bloom urges you to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. With respect to Bloom's expectations regarding its 2024 Outlook, Bloom is not able to provide a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income measures to the corresponding GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we believe that any reconciliation provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company's leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Bloom's expectations regarding: innovation and solutions; customer reaction to Bloom's products; Bloom's liquidity position; market demand for energy solutions; and Bloom's 2024 outlook for revenue and profitability. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: Bloom's limited operating history; the emerging nature of the distributed generation market and rapidly evolving market trends; the significant losses Bloom has incurred in the past; the significant upfront costs of Bloom's Energy Servers and Bloom's ability to secure financing for its products; Bloom's ability to drive cost reductions and to successfully mitigate against potential price increases; Bloom's ability to service its existing debt obligations; Bloom's ability to be successful in new markets; government incentive programs including the scheduled expiration of the Investment Tax Credit at the end of 2024; the ability of the Bloom Energy Server to operate on the fuel source a customer will want; the success of the strategic partnership with SK ecoplant in the United States and international markets; timing and development of an ecosystem for the hydrogen market, including in the South Korean market; continued incentives in the South Korean market; adapting to the new government bidding process in the South Korean market; the timing and pace of adoption of hydrogen for stationary power; the risk of manufacturing defects; the accuracy of Bloom's estimates regarding the useful life of its Energy Servers; delays in the development and introduction of new products or updates to existing products; supply constraints; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other tax benefits; changes in the regulatory landscape; Bloom's reliance upon a limited number of customers; Bloom's lengthy sales and installation cycle, construction, utility interconnection and other delays and cost overruns related to the installation of its Energy Servers, including inventories with distributors; business and economic conditions and growth trends in commercial and industrial energy markets; global macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates, recession fears and inflationary pressures, or geopolitical events or conflicts; overall electricity generation market; management transitions; Bloom's ability to protect its intellectual property; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Bloom's SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Bloom's business are set forth in Bloom's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024 and May 9, 2024, respectively, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Bloom's website at www.bloomenergy.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

The Investor Relations section of Bloom's website at investor.bloomenergy.com contains a significant amount of information about Bloom Energy, including financial and other information for investors. Bloom encourages investors to visit this website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents1 $ 581,684 $ 664,593 Restricted cash1 25,167 46,821 Accounts receivable less allowance for credit losses of $119 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 20231, 2 524,000 340,740 Contract assets3 90,388 41,366 Inventories1 520,216 502,515 Deferred cost of revenue4 48,457 45,984 Prepaid expenses and other current assets1, 5 40,102 51,148 Total current assets 1,830,014 1,693,167 Property, plant and equipment, net1 494,377 493,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets1, 6 134,972 139,732 Restricted cash1 30,953 33,764 Deferred cost of revenue 3,565 3,454 Other long-term assets1, 7 54,163 50,208 Total assets $ 2,548,044 $ 2,413,677 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable1, 8 $ 104,201 $ 132,078 Accrued warranty 12,388 19,326 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities1, 9 116,399 130,879 Deferred revenue and customer deposits1, 10 112,032 128,922 Operating lease liabilities1, 11 20,123 20,245 Financing obligations 28,332 38,972 Total current liabilities 393,475 470,422 Deferred revenue and customer deposits1, 12 28,589 19,140 Operating lease liabilities1, 13 137,209 141,939 Financing obligations 408,384 405,824 Recourse debt 1,121,011 842,006 Non-recourse debt1, 14 4,347 4,627 Other long-term liabilities 8,479 9,049 Total liabilities $ 2,101,494 $ 1,893,007 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: $0.0001 par value; Class A shares - 600,000,000 shares authorized and 227,556,594 shares and 224,717,533 shares issued and outstanding, and Class B shares - 470,092,742 shares and 600,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 23 21 Additional paid-in capital 4,413,233 4,370,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,301 ) (1,687 ) Accumulated deficit (3,987,702 ) (3,866,599 ) Total equity attributable to common stockholders 423,253 502,078 Noncontrolling interest 23,297 18,592 Total stockholders' equity $ 446,550 $ 520,670 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,548,044 $ 2,413,677

1 We have a variable interest entity related to a joint venture in the Republic of Korea, which represents a portion of the consolidated balances recorded within these financial statement line items. 2 Including amounts from related parties of $348.2 million and $262.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 3 Including amounts from related parties of $0.9 million and $6.9 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 4 Including amounts from related parties of $0.9 million as of December 31, 2023. There were no amounts from related parties as of June 30, 2024. 5 Including amounts from related parties of $1.3 million and $2.3 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 6 Including amounts from related parties of $1.7 million and $2.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 7 Including amounts from related parties of $9.5 million and $9.1 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 8 Including amounts from related parties of $0.1 million as of December 31, 2023. There were no amounts from related parties as of June 30, 2024. 9 Including amounts from related parties of $5.8 million and $3.4 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 10 Including amounts from related parties of $8.6 million and $1.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 11 Including amounts from related parties of $0.4 million and $0.4 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 12 Including amounts from related parties of $4.3 million and $6.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 13 Including amounts from related parties of $1.3 million and $1.6 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 14 Including amounts from related parties of $4.3 million and $4.6 million as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)|

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2023 Revenue: Product $ 226,308 $ 153,364 $ 214,706 Installation 42,733 11,444 24,321 Service 52,531 56,460 42,298 Electricity 14,195 14,030 19,770 Total revenue1 335,767 235,298 301,095 Cost of revenue: Product 161,332 115,757 145,146 Installation 44,298 15,353 26,879 Service 52,401 56,506 57,263 Electricity 9,214 9,606 15,457 Total cost of revenue 267,245 197,222 244,745 Gross profit 68,522 38,076 56,350 Operating expenses: Research and development 37,364 35,485 41,493 Sales and marketing 17,901 13,599 26,822 General and administrative2 36,385 38,009 42,491 Total operating expenses 91,650 87,093 110,806 Loss from operations (23,128 ) (49,017 ) (54,456 ) Interest income 6,430 7,531 4,357 Interest expense3 (15,376 ) (14,546 ) (13,953 ) Other expense, net4 (985 ) (1,170 ) (740 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (27,182 ) - (2,873 ) (Loss) gain on revaluation of embedded derivatives (88 ) 158 (1,216 ) Loss before income taxes (60,329 ) (57,044 ) (68,881 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 856 (501 ) 178 Net loss (61,185 ) (56,543 ) (69,059 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 602 981 (2,998 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (61,787 ) $ (57,524 ) $ (66,061 ) Net loss per share available to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share available to common stockholders, basic and diluted 227,167 225,587 208,692

1 Including related party revenue of $86.8 million, $122.2 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. 2 Including related party general and administrative expenses of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no related party general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 3 Including related party interest expense of $0.1 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no related party general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 4 Including related party other expense, net of $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no related party general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (61,185 ) $ (56,543 ) $ (69,059 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,407 12,518 17,518 Non-cash lease expense 8,980 8,951 8,250 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (13 ) (2 ) 5 Revaluation of derivative contracts 88 (158 ) 1,216 Stock-based compensation expense 19,191 18,136 28,102 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,603 1,471 1,121 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,182 - 2,873 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 418 1,136 1,484 Other (50 ) (50 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable1 (175,657 ) (7,615 ) (21,079 ) Contract assets2 (56,599 ) 7,578 12,595 Inventories 5,862 (24,965 ) (69,680 ) Deferred cost of revenue3 7,592 (10,183 ) (13,337 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets4 7,537 3,509 6,485 Other long-term assets5 (1,800 ) (2,155 ) 3,543 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (9,216 ) (8,807 ) (7,940 ) Financing lease liabilities 223 97 492 Accounts payable6 8,206 (33,455 ) 62,729 Accrued warranty 3,191 (10,129 ) 5,450 Accrued expenses and other liabilities7 19,789 (32,996 ) (3,442 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits8 6,013 (13,454 ) (13,658 ) Other long-term liabilities (257 ) (150 ) (153 ) Net cash used in operating activities (175,495 ) (147,266 ) (46,485 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,019 ) (21,435 ) (19,576 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 15 7 25 Net cash used in investing activities (12,004 ) (21,428 ) (19,551 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt9 402,500 - 634,018 Payment of debt issuance costs (12,323 ) - (15,828 ) Repayment of debt (140,990 ) - (62,960 ) Proceeds from financing obligations - 1,334 1,539 Repayment of financing obligations (5,041 ) (4,958 ) (4,462 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 159 6,816 733 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock - - 310,957 Contributions from noncontrolling interest - 3,958 6,979 Dividend paid (1,468 ) - - Purchase of capped calls - - (54,522 ) Other - - (158 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 242,837 7,150 816,296 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash (256 ) (912 ) (204 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 55,082 (162,456 ) 750,056 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Beginning of period 582,722 745,178 172,488 End of period $ 637,804 $ 582,722 $ 922,544

1 Including changes in related party balances of $55.8 million, $30.3 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. 2 Including changes in related party balances of $2.7 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 3 Including changes in related party balances of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023. 4 Including changes in related party balances of $0.9 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 5 Including changes in related party balances of $0.4 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 6 Including changes in related party balances of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023. 7 Including changes in related party balances of $0.3 million and $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 8 Including changes in related party balances of $3.6 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 9 Including changes in related party balances of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. There were no changes in related party balances for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 GAAP revenue 335,767 235,298 301,095 GAAP cost of sales 267,245 197,222 244,745 GAAP gross profit 68,522 38,076 56,350 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 4,110 3,814 5,067 Restructuring 116 (663 ) - Other 408 - - Non-GAAP gross profit 73,156 41,226 61,417 GAAP gross margin % 20.4 % 16.2 % 18.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments 1.4 % 1.3 % 1.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin % 21.8 % 17.5 % 20.4 %

Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 GAAP loss from operations (23,128 ) (49,017 ) (54,456 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 19,423 18,860 28,479 Restructuring 73 (616 ) - Other 445 37 37 Non-GAAP loss from operations (3,188 ) (30,736 ) (25,940 ) GAAP operating margin % (6.9 )% (20.8 )% (18.1 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 5.9 % 7.8 % 9.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin % (0.9 )% (13.1 )% (8.6 )%

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to non-GAAP Net Loss and Computation of non-GAAP Net Loss per Share (EPS)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 Net loss to Common Stockholders (61,787 ) (57,524 ) (66,061 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Add back: gain (loss) for non-controlling interests 602 981 (2,998 ) Loss (gain) on derivative liabilities 88 (158 ) 1,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,182 - 2,873 Stock-based compensation expense 19,423 18,860 28,479 Restructuring 73 (616 ) - Other 445 25 37 Adjusted Net Loss (13,974 ) (38,432 ) (36,454 ) Adjusted net loss per share (EPS), Basic and Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders, Basic and Diluted 227,167 225,587 208,692

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Q2'24 Q1'24 Q2'23 Net loss to Common Stockholders (61,787 ) (57,524 ) (66,061 ) Add back: gain (loss) for non-controlling interests 602 981 (2,998 ) Loss (gain) on derivative liabilities 88 (158 ) 1,216 Loss on extinguishment of debt 27,182 - 2,873 Stock-based compensation expense 19,423 18,860 28,479 Restructuring 73 (616 ) - Other 445 25 37 Adjusted Net Loss (13,974 ) (38,432 ) (36,454 ) Depreciation & amortization 13,407 12,518 17,519 Income tax provision (benefit) 856 (501 ) 178 Interest expense, Other expense, net 9,930 8,197 10,336 Adjusted EBITDA 10,219 (18,218 ) (8,421 )

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement Bloom Energy consolidated financial statement information presented on a GAAP basis, Bloom Energy provides financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating loss margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA. Bloom Energy also provides forecasts of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating profit (loss).

These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP in the United States.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP gross margin is gross margin.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating loss is operating loss.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating margin is operating margin.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net loss is net loss.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP diluted loss per share is diluted loss per share.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.

Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are included in the tables above or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release.

Use and economic substance of non-GAAP financial measures used by Bloom Energy

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are defined to exclude charges relating to stock-based compensation expense, restructuring (expense reversals) charges, and other charges. Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP diluted loss per share consist of net loss or diluted net loss per share excluding charges relating to stock-based compensation expense, gain (loss) for non-controlling interest, loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities, restructuring (expense reversals) charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization expense, charges relating to stock-based compensation expense, gain (loss) for non-controlling interest, loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities, restructuring (expense reversals) charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other charges. Bloom Energy management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating Bloom Energy's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as Bloom Energy's performance relative to its competitors. Bloom Energy believes that excluding the items mentioned above from these non-GAAP financial measures allows Bloom Energy management to better understand Bloom Energy's consolidated financial performance as management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results. More specifically, Bloom Energy management excludes each of those items mentioned above for the following reasons:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, Bloom Energy excludes these charges for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are non-cash expenses and such an exclusion facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Bloom Energy current operating performance and comparisons to Bloom Energy operating performance in other periods.

Gain (loss) for non-controlling interest represents allocation to the non-controlling interests under the hypothetical liquidation at book value (HLBV) method and are associated with our Bloom Energy legacy PPA entities and the joint venture in the Republic of Korea.

Loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities represents non-cash adjustments to the fair value of the embedded derivatives.

Loss on debt extinguishment for the three months ended June 30, 2024, related to the partial repurchase of the 2.5% Green Convertible Senior Notes due August 2025 and comprised of 22.6% premium upon partial repurchase of $26.0 million and $1.2 million of debt issuance cost write-off.Loss on debt extinguishment for the three months ended June 30, 2023, related to the redemption on July 1, 2023 of 10.25% senior secured notes due March 2027 and comprised of 4% premium upon redemption of $2.3 million and $0.6 million of debt issuance cost write-off.

Restructuring charges and reversals, if any, are represented by severance expense, facility closure costs, and others.

Other represents site termination costs of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, immaterial amounts of quarterly amortization of acquired intangible assets, PPA sales property tax, and other gain from termination of a managed service agreement.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Net Loss before depreciation and amortization expense, provision for income tax, interest expense, other expense, net. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business, excluding specifically identified items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our recurring operations.

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Reconciliation of GAAP Loss to non-GAAP Net Loss and Computation of non-GAAP Net Loss per Share (EPS)," and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA" set forth in this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Material limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Bloom Energy results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations in relying on these non-GAAP financial measures are:

Items such as stock-based compensation expense that is excluded from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP diluted loss per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

Gain (loss) for non-controlling interest and loss (gain) on derivatives liabilities, though not directly affecting Bloom Energy's cash position, represent the loss (gain) in value of certain assets and liabilities. The expense associated with this loss (gain) in value is excluded from non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP diluted loss per share and can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

Other companies may calculate non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating profit (loss) (non-GAAP earnings from operations), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings (loss), non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share and Adjusted EBITDA differently than Bloom Energy does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Compensation for limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures

Bloom Energy compensates for the limitations on its use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement. Bloom Energy also provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure within this news release and in other written materials that include these non-GAAP financial measures, and Bloom Energy encourages investors to review those reconciliations carefully.

Usefulness of non-GAAP financial measures to investors

Bloom Energy believes that providing financial measures including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP diluted loss per share in addition to the related GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by Bloom Energy management in its financial and operational decision making and allows investors to see Bloom Energy's results "through the eyes" of management. Bloom Energy further believes that providing this information better enables Bloom Energy investors to understand Bloom Energy's operating performance and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by Bloom Energy management to evaluate and measure such performance. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of Bloom Energy's operating performance with the performance of other companies in Bloom Energy's industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a similar manner.

