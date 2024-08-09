AFT Pharmaceuticals has expanded its licensing partnership with Hikma in the US to include distribution of the recently launched Combogesic tablets (Maxigesic Rapid). We view this as a logical step, given Hikma's established footprint in the US, with synergistic benefits likely on costs and sales uptake. Hikma already holds exclusive distribution rights to Maxigesic/Combogesic IV in the US and will now also market the tablet formulation in the same hospital and ambulatory setting. Management expects to book the first sales within CY24 and, while the deal economics have not been fully disclosed, the agreement includes a profit share for Hikma according to our understanding. Note that unlike the IV formulation, AFT's sales strategy for the tablets entails having different distribution partners across sales channels. The first distribution agreement for the Combogesic tablets was signed with Alexso in June 2024.

