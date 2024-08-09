Glaston Oyj Abp: Glaston's half-year financial report January-June 2024: Profitability was supported by the services business, markets still challenging

GLASTON CORPORATION HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 9.8.2024 AT 8.30 a.m.

APRIL-JUNE 2024 IN BRIEF

Orders received totaled EUR 50.2 (53.6) million

Net sales totaled EUR 49.9 (55.2) million

Comparable EBITA was EUR 3.3 (3.4) million, i.e. 6.6 (6.2)% of net sales

The operating result (EBIT) was EUR 1.0 (1.9) million

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.021 (0.020)

JANUARY-JUNE 2024 IN BRIEF

Orders received totaled 96.8 (110.5) million

Net sales totaled EUR 105.7 (106.5) million

Comparable EBITA was EUR 6.9 (6.4) million, i.e. 6.5 (6.0)% of net sales

The operating result (EBIT) was EUR 3.0 (3.8) million

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.039 (0.039)

GLASTON SPECIFIES OUTLOOK FOR 2024

In the second quarter of the year, the cautious development in the architectural glass processing equipment markets continued. The earlier expected market recovery has been delayed and the markets are now anticipated to recover towards the end of 2024 at the earliest. For mobility glass processing equipment, the market in China is expected to grow with increased short-term volatility. Amid global economic uncertainty and continued geopolitical tensions, higher-than-normal uncertainty exists concerning customers' decision-making.

Glaston Corporation specifies its outlook and estimates that its net sales will stay at the same level as in 2023. Comparable EBITA is estimated to amount to EUR 14.5-16.0 million. The net sales growth is curbed by the delayed market recovery whereas the planned structural cost-saving actions support profitability. In 2023, Group net sales totaled EUR 219.7 million and comparable EBITA was EUR 14.9 million.

(Previous outlook: Glaston Corporation estimates that its net sales and comparable EBITA will stay at the same level or increase slightly in 2024 from the levels reported for 2023.)

INTERIM CEO ANTTI KAUNONEN:

"In the second quarter, the challenging market environment continued. The Architectural market remained slow. Customers' cautiousness caused by the slowdown of residential markets in Europe and the US also impacted the demand for Insulating Glass (IG) technologies. Demand for tempering and laminating equipment picked up clearly from the previous quarter's very modest level. In China, the good demand for pre-processing technologies continued but the markets are expected to be volatile.

Due to the softer Architectural market, Glaston's second-quarter order intake was down 6% year-on-year. The order intake for tempering and laminating technologies increased slightly, whereas order intake for insulating glass technologies fell compared to the comparison period. As demand for upgrades picked up, Services' order intake saw an increase. In the second quarter, Glaston's main market areas, EMEA and the US, had a come-back after a weaker first quarter.

Second-quarter net sales were down 10% to EUR 49.9 million, primarily due to lower net sales in the machine business of the Architecture segment. Service achieved good growth and its net sales share was at 38%. Comparable EBITA was in line with the level of the comparison period at EUR 3.3 million. The EBITA margin, 6.6%, improved compared to both the previous quarter (6.4%) and the corresponding period in 2023 (6.2%). The growth of the Services business supported profitability development.

Our good progress in sustainability continued. Promoting sustainable development is an integral part of our business strategy as our technologies enable more energy-efficient and safe glass products. We are committed to systematically reducing our carbon footprint and as one of the first glass processing technology companies in the world, we received the Science Based Target initiative's (SBTi) approval for our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Occupational safety is also high on our agenda, and zero lost-time accidents has been set as the Group-wide occupational safety target. Our systematic efforts to improve safety at work is progressing, and during the first half of the year, two lost-time accidents were reported. In the first half of 2023, eight lost-time accidents were reported.

Asia and China, in particular, are the fastest-growing mobility glass processing equipment markets. To further streamline our global production, adjust capacity to meet customer demand, and improve operational efficiencies while serving customers close to their markets, we announced earlier this week the plan to transfer all production of pre-processing equipment from Glaston Switzerland to our factory in Tianjin, China. The estimated costs of the planned production transfer are approximately EUR 6 million. Based on the initial analysis, the annual net cost savings from the transfer would take place in several phases and reach over EUR 2 million by the end of 2025.

In the first half of 2024, the Architectural market softened and currently, there are no clear signs of imminent change. During the rest of the year, our priority is to secure the order intake and project deliveries. We have already initiated cash and cost-control actions and these will continue throughout the year. If needed, we will take further measures. At the same time, we will keep the focus on growing the service business.

Glaston's new President and CEO Toni Laaksonen will take up his position on August 12, 2024. As of the same date, I will step down from the role as interim CEO but will continue as a member of the Board of Directors. For my part, I would like to give thanks for the opportunity and interesting period as interim CEO while wishing Toni welcome to the company."

GLASTON GROUP KEY FIGURES

MEUR 4-6/

2024 4-6/

2023 Change% 1-6/

2024 1-6/

2023 Change

% 1-12/

2023 Orders received 50.2 53.6 -6.5% 96.8 110.5 -12.4% 220.3 of which service operations 18.8 17.5 7.8% 37.7 35.9 4.9% 74.4 of which service operations, % 37.5% 32.6% 39.0% 32.5% 33.8% Order book at end of period 101.2 115.2 -12.2% 101.2 115.2 -12.2% 106.5 Net sales 49.9 55.2 -9.7% 105.7 106.5 -0.8% 219.7 of which service operations 18.9 17.2 10.2% 36.7 35.1 4.4% 76.0 of which service operations, % 37.9% 31.1% 34.7% 33.0% 34.6% EBITDA 3.2 3.8 -16.6% 7.2 7.5 -3.5% 15.7 Items affecting comparability (1 1.2 0.7 79.5% 1.8 1.0 76.1% 3.3 Comparable EBITDA 4.4 4.5 -2.1% 9.0 8.5 6.0% 19.0 Comparable EBITDA, % 8.8% 8.1% 8.5% 8.0% 8.7% Comparable EBITA 3.3 3.4 -3.5% 6.9 6.4 6.8% 14.9 Comparable EBITA, % 6.6% 6.2% 6.5% 6.0% 6.8% Operating result (EBIT) 1.0 1.9 -45.2% 3.0 3.8 -21.9% 8.1 Profit/loss for the period 0.5 0.9 -43.9% 1.3 2.0 -31.8% 5.0 Comparable earnings per share, EUR 0.021 0.020 5.0% 0.039 0.039 -0.0% 0.104 Cash flow from operating activities -4.0 0.9 -522.9% -10.8 1.1 -1095.0% 16.3 Return on capital employed (ROCE), %, (annualized) 6.0% 7.5% 8.1% Comparable return on capital employed (ROCE), %, (annualized) 9.1% 9.9% 12.7% Equity ratio, % 43.4% 44.8% 45.2% Net gearing, % 43.4% 32.2% 15.8% Number of employees at end of period 823 817 0.7% 802

