Workiva: The Investor's Role in Sustainable Finance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / In the second installment of a series exploring sustainable finance, co-host Andie Wood meets with Maria Lettini, CEO of the US Sustainable Investment Forum (SIF), and Kevin Thomas, CEO of the Shareholder Association for Research and Education (SHARE), to discuss how sustainable investors influence corporate sustainability strategy and ESG reporting.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com