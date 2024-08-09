

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$133.674 million, or -$2.86 per share. This compares with -$217.828 million, or -$9.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$124.521 million or -$2.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 103.9% to $31.319 million from $15.362 million last year.



Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$133.674 Mln. vs. -$217.828 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.86 vs. -$9.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $31.319 Mln vs. $15.362 Mln last year.



