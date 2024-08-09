Biofrontera Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14, 2024

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, Aug 14 and the company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 15 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event Biofrontera Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call Date Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time 10:00am ET Conference Call 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.) 1-412-858-5202 (international) Webcast https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bU2HFqrt

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

