

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step in addressing the ongoing public health challenge posed by mpox by extending an invitation to manufacturers of mpox vaccines to submit an Expression of Interest for Emergency Use Listing (EUL).



The EUL procedure is a critical mechanism designed to expedite the authorization of unlicensed medical products, including vaccines, that are deemed essential during public health emergencies. By streamlining the approval process, the WHO aims to ensure that effective vaccines can be made available to populations at risk as quickly as possible. In this context, the WHO is actively urging manufacturers to submit comprehensive data that demonstrates the safety, efficacy, quality, and suitability of their vaccines for the intended populations.



The EUL process not only facilitates faster access to vaccines but also enables global health partners, such as Gavi and UNICEF, to procure and distribute these vaccines effectively. This collaborative approach is essential for ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the protection they need against mpox.



This initiative is particularly timely, as it follows the alarming confirmation of a more virulent strain of the mpox virus identified in four African nations. The emergence of this strain has raised serious concerns among global health officials, prompting a swift response to mitigate potential outbreaks. The disease has garnered increased attention due to its transmission patterns and the potential for widespread impact, especially in vulnerable populations.



Currently, two vaccines have been authorized for use against mpox. Both of these vaccines have received recommendations from the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), underscoring their potential role in controlling the spread of the disease.



