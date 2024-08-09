

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the latest provisional data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the mortality rate attributed to COVID-19 in 2023 saw a significant decrease compared to 2022. The decrease led to COVID-19 being positioned as the 10th leading cause of death in 2023, a notable decline from its status as the fourth leading cause in 2022.



During the peak of the pandemic in 2021, COVID-19 ranked as the third leading cause of death in the United States. The data indicates that the percentage of deaths attributable to the virus has decreased by nearly 69% over the past year.



Findings from two studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report highlighted the significant reduction in COVID-19 fatalities. This decline has been largely attributed to widespread vaccination efforts and the immunity developed from prior infections among the majority of the population.



Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Director of the CDC, emphasized during a webinar hosted by the American Medical Association that despite the ongoing circulation of the virus, the incidence of emergency room visits and hospitalizations has decreased compared to previous periods, which is a positive development.



The CDC's upcoming campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations is aimed at targeting high-risk groups, including older adults, residents of nursing homes, and healthcare providers administering the vaccines. Dr. Cohen stressed the importance of continuing to safeguard vulnerable populations.



The latest data also revealed that COVID-19 mortality rates remain disproportionately high among Black Americans, with the highest rates observed in seniors aged 85 and older. Heart disease and cancer continue to be the leading causes of death, followed by unintentional injuries, predominantly due to drug overdoses.



It's important to note that the findings are based on the analysis of death certificates from 2019 to 2023, and the data presented are provisional and subject to revision upon the release of final statistics.



