

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent report published in the journal Nature Medicine has brought to light the staggering global impact of long Covid, estimating that around 400 million individuals worldwide are currently grappling with the condition. This widespread affliction is projected to impose an annual economic burden of approximately $1 trillion, which equates to about 1% of the global economy.



The primary factors contributing to this economic strain include significant reductions in both quality of life and labor force participation among those affected, as noted in the review. Importantly, this economic estimate does not account for the direct healthcare costs associated with treating long Covid, which could further exacerbate the financial toll on healthcare systems and economies.



The report aims to serve as a 'road map for policy and research priorities,' as articulated by Ziyad Al-Aly, who is the director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System and the lead author of the review. The authors of the report referenced various studies that indicate a concerning trend: only 7% to 10% of long Covid patients manage to achieve full recovery two years after their initial diagnosis. This statistic raises alarms about the long-term implications of the condition, particularly as certain manifestations of long Covid-such as heart disease, diabetes, myalgic encephalomyelitis, and dysautonomia-may evolve into chronic conditions that persist for a lifetime.



The authors of the report stressed that research into recovery from long Covid is currently 'sparse and inconsistent,' highlighting a critical gap in our understanding of the condition. They advocate for a substantial increase in research efforts focused on treatment options, diagnostic methods, biological mechanisms, and the broader economic and social consequences of long Covid.



Furthermore, the authors propose several preventive policy measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus and its long-term effects. These measures include the implementation of enhanced masking practices, the improvement of ventilation systems, and a vaccination initiative that combines COVID-19 vaccinations with seasonal flu shots to increase accessibility and uptake.



