

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a warning about Vibrio bacteria after a resident died from the infection this month.



The officials urged people to avoid entering to the water if they have any recent open wounds, such as cuts, scrapes, surgery sites, piercings, or tattoos.



'It is important for anyone at risk to take precautions while spending time in or around brackish water or salt water when the weather is warm,' Rhode Island Health Director Jerry Larkin said.



'Stay out of the water and take precautions if you have a break in the skin or an open wound, particularly if you are at higher risk for serious illness.'



According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Vibrio bacteria are commonly found in coastal waters, including salt water and brackish water. Infection can also occur from eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.



Infected individuals may experience watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills.



Certain species of the bacteria could cause necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease, which affects the tissue beneath the skin.



To prevent infection, people should avoid contact with seawater or brackish water. If contact occurs, it is important to wash the area properly, and seek medical attention immediately if any signs of infection develop.



The last reported case of Vibrio infection in Rhode Island was in 2017, the authorities noted.



