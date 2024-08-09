Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals to Commence Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will be called for trading at the regular session on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, under the ticker symbol "COPR".

Ivan Bebek, CEO and Chair of Coppernico, stated, "This is a significant milestone after nearly a decade of dedication to the Sombrero Project. We are very pleased to be listing on the TSX due to its visibility and accessibility to investors and the financial markets. On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to our stakeholders, our shareholders, the brokers involved in our last funding, as well as the advisor teams for their efforts in realizing this goal. We are actively drilling our second drillhole in a comprehensive multiple target testing program and are looking forward to providing continuous updates on our drilling program over the next twelve months."

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time with 3L Capital Inc. during which Mr. Bebek will discuss the Company's 2024 Outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session for investors. Access details for the conference call are provided below.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OrifPfQASca0qx1i0odK5w

Coppernico will celebrate this milestone by ringing the opening bell of the TSX in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2024. The Company's Chair and CEO, Ivan Bebek, will be joined by members of the Coppernico team at the event.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek

Chair & CEO

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent and thoughtful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company, through its Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, and is reviewing additional premium projects in South America.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 102,000 hectares located in the north-western margins of the world-class Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems, and precious metal epithermal deposits. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas of the project.

Cautionary Note

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's drill plans, and the date that its common shares will be listed and commence trading on the TSX. No certainty can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's AIF and other continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this new release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

