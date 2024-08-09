Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (NEO: LIQD) (FSE: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") announces that the binding letter of intent dated January 17, 2024 (the "LOI") entered into with Cellview Imaging Inc. ("Cellview") in respect of a proposed reverse takeover transaction has been terminated in accordance with its terms. The bridge loans advanced by the Company to Cellview in the aggregate principal amount of US$2,000,000 (the "Bridge Loans") will remain outstanding in accordance with their terms until the earlier of repayment of the Bridge Loans by Cellview on the maturity date of January 17, 2025 or conversion of the Bridge Loans into shares of Cellview upon the completion of certain liquidity events by Cellview. The Company expects the Bridge Loans to be fully repaid, including accrued and unpaid interest, or converted into Cellview shares, prior to the maturity date. For further information on the Bridge Loans and the LOI, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2024.

About Liquid Meta

Prior to discontinuing its operations, Liquid Meta was a DeFi and Web3 focused company developing best-in-class technology and operational expertise allowing it to build a scaled business within proof-of-stake based networks. Liquid Meta was focused on liquidity mining operations and planned to build proprietary software and tools to access, automate, and scale operations within the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry.

Neither CBOE Canada nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CBOE Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Liquid Meta with respect to the repayment or conversion of the Bridge Loans and the timing thereof, if at all, and the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Liquid Meta and are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by applicable law, Liquid Meta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219397

SOURCE: Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd.