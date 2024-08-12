

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK) Monday reported earnings before taxes of 34.57 million euros for the first half, lower than 54.80 million euros for the same period a year ago, primarily due to decline in revenue.



Operating result declined to 37.67 million euros from 56.33 million euros last year.



Net profit was 24.68 million euros or 2.50 euros per share, down from 39.84 million euros or 4.04 euros per share a year ago.



Sales revenue for the period declined 9 percent to 451.741 million euros from 496.71 million euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has reduced its full-year sales outlook to about 900 million euros. Previously, it was expecting stable revenue for the year compared to the prior year's level of 956 million euros.



