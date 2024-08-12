

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group Plc (BT_A.L, BT), a British telecom major, said on Monday that Bharti Global, an international investment arm of Indian conglomerate, Bharti Enterprises, has reached a deal to acquire around 24.5 percent of BT Group from Altice UK.



Financial terms and further details of the transaction are not known.



Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, said: 'We welcome investors who recognise the long-term value of our business, and this scale of investment from Bharti Global is a great vote of confidence in the future of BT Group and our strategy.'



