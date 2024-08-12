Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") last week presented the 2024/2025 exploration work program to Traditional Landowners at a meeting convened by the Northern Land Council. We are pleased to announce that the Traditional Owners have approved this program which includes on ground works and a diamond drilling program of up to 30 holes. We thank the Northern Land Council for facilitating this meeting and the Traditional Owners for their time and consideration.

The drill program is designed to test several large, coincident, gravity, radiometric and geochemical anomalies, which are indicative of the giant polymetallic gossan systems located on the Eastern Australian Cratonic Edge such as MacArthur River, Century and Mount Isa.

GPM will mobilise its geology team in the coming weeks to establish a work camp and begin a range of on ground geology work to finalise the drill targets. The Company plans to commence a drilling campaign in early September 2024. We are looking forward to working with the Traditional Owners on this program.

It is important to note that the agreement we have achieved with the Traditional Owners today not only grants us the rights to explore but also the rights to develop a full mining operation.

GPM has also recently completed a Sale and Purchase agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration ("RTX"). The Sale and Purchase agreement preserves the farm in rights of RTX but gives GPM absolute integrity over these prospective tenements and the surrounding tenement areas.

Daniel Noone, Chairman, commented, "After 10 years of hard work moving the Walker Gossan Project forward, with our partner Rio Tinto, we are extremely excited to drill these large gravity anomalies with the support of the Traditional Land Owners."

