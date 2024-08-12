

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to a 4-day low of 1.0939 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.2793 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.0909 and 1.2746, respectively.



The greenback retreated to 147.24 against the yen, from an early 10-day high of 148.22.



The greenback pulled back to 0.8660 against the franc, reversing from an early 10-day high of 0.8711. This may be compared to an early 4-day low of 0.8631.



The greenback eased to 0.6604 against the aussie, down from an early 4-day high of 0.6565.



The currency may locate support around 1.12 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 142.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the franc and 0.68 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX