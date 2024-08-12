

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study published by Wiley online in the journal CANCER, which is peer-reviewed and affiliated with the American Cancer Society, indicates that the global incidence of male cancer cases is anticipated to rise significantly from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million by 2050, representing an increase of 84%.



Furthermore, the mortality rate among men due to cancer is projected to escalate by 93%, increasing from 5.4 million in 2022 to 10.5 million in 2050.



Countries characterized by lower income levels and shorter life expectancies are expected to experience more pronounced increases in cancer-related deaths among men.



The researchers analyzed 30 different cancer types, utilizing population data from 185 countries and territories to forecast cancer incidence and mortality rates for men by the year 2050.



The findings reveal that men are at a greater risk of developing cancer and succumbing to cancer-related deaths compared to women. This disparity is likely attributed to several factors, including lower engagement in cancer prevention initiatives, inadequate utilization of screening and treatment services, heightened exposure to cancer risk factors such as tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and occupational hazards, as well as inherent biological differences.



Dr. Habtamu Mellie Bizuayehu from the University of Queensland in Australia, the lead author of the study, emphasized the necessity of national and international collaboration, along with a coordinated multisectoral strategy, to enhance current cancer outcomes and mitigate the projected increase in cancer burden by 2050. He advocated for the implementation and expansion of universal health coverage, the enhancement of health infrastructure, and the establishment of publicly funded medical schools and scholarships aimed at training medical and public health professionals to improve cancer care and equity. He particularly highlighted the need for focus on countries with low to medium human development indices that face significant unmet cancer service requirements despite a considerable cancer burden.



Bizuayehu further noted that enhancing access to and utilization of cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment services, particularly for older men, could lead to improved cancer outcomes and greater equity.



