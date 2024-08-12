

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - After serving users with 3D modeling features for several years, the updated version of the classic Paint app will no longer be available on the Microsoft Store later this year.



'Paint 3D is deprecated and will be removed from the Microsoft Store on November 4th, 2024,' reads a banner at the top of the app.



Paint 3D was launched in 2017 along with the Windows 10 Creators Update to enable users to create modern art.



The app included a new interface, 2D and 3D painting features, support for layers and transparency, and other innovative tools.



Initially, the Redmond-based company (MSFT) planned to replace the classic Paint app entirely. However, due to widespread criticism it decided to continue offering the old app alongside Paint 3D.



'To view and edit 2D images, you can use Paint or Photos. For viewing 3D content, you can use 3D Viewer,' reads a Learn Microsoft webpage.



Last year, Microsoft discontinued several features including Windows Mixed Reality, Windows speech recognition, Tips app, and Cortana in Windows.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX